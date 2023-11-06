Speakers at the rally included the daughter of one of the hostages held by Hamas and a British Iranian human rights activity

Over 3,000 people showed up at Parliament Square in London for a rally on Sunday organized by the grassroots movement "Kidnapped For Israel" to bring the over 240 known hostages home.

Or Golan, one of the organizers, told i24NEWS, “We are very moved and touched by the turnout.”

Avi Kumar / i24NEWS Over 3,000 people attended a rally organized by 'Kidnapped for Israel' held in London, UK.

Golan told us that they had printed 1,200 posters of the hostages currently being held in Gaza, but they “ran out” as more than the expected number of attendees came. The crowd waved Israeli and British flags, held posters bearing the names, ages, and pictures of hostages, and chanted “bring them home!”

One of the speakers, Gideon Falter, the chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), reminded the crowd that throughout history, anti-Semitic groups from the Cossacks to the Nazis and now Hamas did not distinguish between religious and secular Jews during their many massacres. He also spoke about Hamas killing Bedouin Arabs just for living within Israel’s borders. “It is not Jews versus Hamas but humanity versus barbarians,” he said.

Falter continued, “Our hearts are big enough” to recognize that Gazans also suffer under Hamas.

Another one of the speakers was Michal Sagi, whose 75-year-old mother is one of the hostages. Michal’s husband Noam Sagi told i24NEWS, “People in captivity have no time to rest, and so we also have no time to rest.” He said that his mother-in-law was a Hebrew and Arabic teacher.

“This is psychological torture. But I am answering a hate crime and despair with love and hope.”

Some members of the Iranian opposition in exile were also in attendance. Lily Moo, a representative of the community and a human rights activist, addressed the crowd and said, “When they say 'From the river to the sea,' they are calling for genocide.”

Avi Kumar / i24NEWS Lily Moo, a British Iranian human rights activist, addresses the rally organized by 'Kidnapped for Israel' held in London, UK.

An Iranian dissident who identified himself only as 'Samo' told us, “Iran had good ties with Israel before the revolution in 1979. Many of us remember that era. Right now it sponsors so many terrorists from Hezbollah, Hamas and others. They are clearly all the same.”

Harry Saul Markham, an attendee in his twenties, said “It is a testament to the community and people across the country who realize that what has happened is not just a war on Jews, but a war on liberal and democratic society.”

He said that it is “a global insurgency against Jews” and they feel fear not just in Israel but across the world. “What did our grandparents fight for?” he added.