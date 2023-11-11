Russia renews missile attacks on Kyiv after 52 days

The attacks come on the one-year anniversary of Ukrainian army taking back the control over Kherson

Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under air attack on Saturday and big explosions were heard, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, but there was no immediate information on if there were any casualties.

It was the first attack on Kyiv since late September. "Strong explosions were heard on in the left bank of the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, referring to the left bank of the river Dnipro.

"Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles)."

Air alerts for Kyiv and a nearby region were announced just minutes before the explosions were heard. City authorities urged residents to stay in shelters.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723282517145383063 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The attacks came on the one-year anniversary of Ukraine gaining back the control over Kherson that Russia had announced a part of its territory. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday posted: "Kherson is a symbol of heroism and hope. It is a city of our people who have not bowed down to the enemy and inspired all of us and the entire world with their resistance."