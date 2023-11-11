'Welcome to Gaza twinned with Auschwitz,' read one banner

Huge crowds marched through the British capital on Saturday, as pro-Palestinian supporters ramped up the anti-Israeli rhetoric, with police out in force.

@hurryupharry on Twitter Pro-Palestinian protesters in London

The "National March for Palestine," organised by the Stop the War Coalition — closely aligned with Jeremy Corbyn, whose leadership of the Labour party was marred by numerous antisemitism scandals —, set off after a two-minutes' silence to remember Britain's war dead on Armistice Day was observed at The Cenotaph war memorial in central London at 1100 GMT.

The tone adopted at the rally, however, was rife with venom directed at the world's only Jewish state, including shows of support for Hamas, the jihadist terror group whose incursion into Israel on October 7 saw the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

Huge crowds of protesters waved black, red, white and green Palestinian flags and held aloft placards proclaiming "Resist and fight Zionism the disease" and "Welcome to Gaza twinned with Auschwitz," just over a month since the Hamas massacre that saw more than 1,200 butchered and some 240 people taken hostage.

@hurryupharry on Twitter A banner at the pro-Palestinian protest in London

The crowds chanted "From London to Palestine, occupation is a crime" and "in our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians."