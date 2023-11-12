All but the far left march against antisemitism in Paris

Leader of the far-left La France Insoumise party Jean-Luc Melenchon, who has a long history of antisemitic controversies, stayed away

Over 100 thousand people marched in Paris on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake the October 7 massacre and the subsequent Gaza war.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, representatives of several parties on the left and — controversially — far-right leader Marine Le Pen attended Sunday’s march in the French capital amid tight security.

President Emmanuel Macron did not attend, but expressed his support for the protest and called on citizens to rise up against “the unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism.”

Sarah Rogers/i24NEWS A banner reading 'anti-Zionisms = antisemitism' at the Paris march

The leader of the far-left La France Insoumise party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, stayed away from the march, saying last week on X, that the march would be a meeting of “friends of unconditional support for the massacre” in Gaza.

Melenchon, among many other antisemitism controversies, has dabbled in apologia for France's collaborationist Vichy regime.

Paris authorities deployed 3,000 police troops along the route of the protest called by the leaders of the Senate and parliament’s lower house, the National Assembly, amid an alarming increase in anti-Jewish acts in France since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas after the October 7 massacre, the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

France, home to the largest Jewish population in Europe, sees its Jewish community fast dwindling amid a surge in violent antisemitism, especially in the Paris suburbs housing large communities of immigrants from former French colonies in North Africa.