A report to British authorities alleges that the Gaza manager for Global Relief Trust is a Hamas official; was on the ground at the Al Ahli Hospital incident

Ahmed Yusuf Alloh was revealed to be one of the Hamas medical officials that was falsely reporting of mass casualties caused by Israel after a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket fell in the parking lot of Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, the GnasherJew exclusively shared more of their investigative findings with i24NEWS.

The open-source intelligence (OSINT) investigation by GnasherJew showed the extent of Alloh's role in the Hamas propaganda machine, as Operations and Emergency Director with the rank of lieutenant-colonel.

In addition to being a lieutenant-colonel in Hamas’ Military Medical Services, Alloh was featured prominently on social media as a Gaza-based manager for the multimillion dollar UK-based Global Relief Trust (GRT) charity.

The UK and several other countries have designated both the military and civilian wings of Hamas as a terrorist organization, as such, financially supporting it would be a criminal offense.

Screenshot courtesy of GnasherJew Ahmed Yusuf Alloh presented as Operations and Emergency Director by the General Directorate of Military Medical Services in Gaza.

After the OSINT investigation by GnasherJew was sent to British law enforcement and the relevant authorities, the posts presenting Alloh as holding both positions in Gaza were deleted from his own Facebook and the official page of the General Directorate of Military Medical Services in Gaza.

Asked for comment, the UK Charity Commision told The Jewish Chronicle (JC) it was “aware of the concerns reported about the Global Relief Trust, and are assessing the information to determine if there is a role for the Commission and any next steps."

Screenshot courtesy of GnasherJew Ahmed Yusuf Alloh handing out cash donations to members of the Hamas-controlled medical services, as Global Relief Trust's Gaza Manager.

On October 18, media outlets were quick to pick up the Hamas reports of hundreds killed at the Al Ahli Hospital, before verifying the information, often not even mentioning the claim came from the designated terrorist organization. As a result, many big publications, including the New York Times, admitted to an incorrect coverage of the incident.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had concluded it was a failed rocket launch from Gaza by the PIJ terror group. The assessment was later backed up by the United States, the EU, France, Canada, and others, including analysis and investigative pieces by the Wall Street Journal, CNN and the Associated Press.

Screenshot courtesy of GnasherJew Ahmed Yusuf Alloh reporting of mass casualties in the parking lot of Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

The GnasherJew investigation also alleged that the GRT Head of Development, Atiqur Rahman, had applauded the October 7 events and justified the terrorism, exhibiting several social media postings by the senior charity worker.

GRT "acknowledges the recent allegations that have been brought against us in what is currently a highly charged environment," the charity told the UK-based JC, adding “We are currently undertaking an internal investigation to establish facts and understand what if any action is needed."

Screenshot courtesy of GnasherJew Atiqur Rahman post on his social media, one of many captured by the GnasherJew research group.

The UK-based charity Global Relief Trust is active in many countries and territories, including Bangladesh, Yemen, Burundi, Syria, Lebanon, Pakistan, Kashmir, and Gaza. In the 2021 fiscal year it had 15 employees, 30 volunteers, with an income of over $8.5 million (£6,924,672 British pound sterling).

The charity has significant ongoing projects in the Gaza Strip, and has reportedly donated ambulances and fire engines. The IDF has revealed that Hamas uses ambulances as part of its military strategy to shuttle fighters and equipment.