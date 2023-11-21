Berlin urges German Muslims to condemn Hamas attacks on Israel

"I expect Muslim organizations to position themselves clearly and take responsibility in society," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said

In a televised interview on public television ARD, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called upon Muslim organizations in Germany to unequivocally denounce the attacks launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7.

Faeser emphasized the need for Muslim organizations to take a clear stance and shoulder responsibility within society. "I expect Muslim organizations to position themselves clearly and take responsibility in society," she asserted. She stressed that a mere "yes, but" response would not suffice, adding, "It must be clear, we stand with Israel."

While acknowledging that some Muslim organizations fully acknowledge their responsibility in such matters, Faeser noted the absence of commitment from others. She urged for the voices of organizations aligned with the country's values to be amplified.

The minister's remarks preceded a two-day conference in Berlin gathering representatives from the German government, Muslim organizations, the Jewish community, and churches. The meeting primarily focuses on combating anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim racism in a charged atmosphere stemming from the conflict between Israel and Hamas, not only in Germany but across Europe.

Germany is home to approximately 5.5 million Muslims, half of whom hold German nationality, as reported by the Conference of German Islam.

Muslims account for 6.6% of the population, making them the second-largest religious group after Christians, who comprise 45 million, constituting half of Germany's populace.

Recognizing Israel's security as a "reason of state" due to Germany's historical culpability for the Holocaust, the country hosts one of Europe's largest Jewish communities. Government estimates indicate this community to be approximately 200,000 people.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed earlier this month, during the commemoration of the 85th anniversary of "Kristallnacht," a commitment that Jews would never experience antisemitism again in Germany.