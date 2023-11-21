The 52-minute compilation, consisting of footage captured by Palestinian terrorist movement fighters, was presented in a Senate chamber

A film documenting the Hamas-led atrocities in Israel on October 7 was screened in the French Senate on Tuesday, the 46th day of the conflict, following a prior showing in the National Assembly last week.

An AFP journalist noted the presence of around fifty senators from various political groups who attended the screening. They were asked to leave their phones outside the room.

Roger Karoutchi, the Les Républicains senator and head of the France-Israel friendship group in the Senate, orchestrated the screening, stressing its importance in understanding the unfolding events.

"All senators" were encouraged to attend, as Karoutchi emphasized the need to comprehend the tragic events that transpired. A similar viewing took place on November 14 in the National Assembly, evoking emotions among departing members of the France-Israel friendship group.

The film displayed distressing scenes, including civilians hunted and killed, tortured bodies of adults and children, as well as infants in body bags with obscured faces. Additionally, the footage showcased militants from the Islamist movement glorifying their actions.

Reacting to the harrowing content, Mr. Karoutchi, having seen excerpts, condemned the acts as sheer barbarism.