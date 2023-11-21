The Commission added that stricter controls could be put in place in the future, in particular linked to possible cases of anti-Semitism

In the wake of a comprehensive review prompted by the recent Hamas attack on Israel, the European Union has given the green light to persist with its development aid to the Palestinians.

The scrutiny, which assessed the allocation of funds, concluded that no financial support had directly or indirectly benefited the terrorist organization Hamas.

Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, announced that the review "did not identify any elements" suggesting EU funds had reached Hamas. The EU, serving as the largest financial supporter of the Palestinians, allocates a substantial budget of approximately 1.2 billion euros for the period of 2021-2024.

Vice-President of the European Executive Valdis Dombrovskis

"The monitoring system in place has worked, and therefore, payment to Palestinian beneficiaries and UNRWA (the UN agency for Palestinian refugees) will continue," Dombrovskis affirmed during a press briefing in Brussels.

Despite the approval for ongoing aid, the European Commission emphasized the potential implementation of stricter controls in the future. These measures, notably tied to possible cases of anti-Semitism, aim to ensure a more stringent oversight framework.

While the review found no evidence of funds benefiting Hamas, Brussels is actively investigating allegations of incitement to hatred and glorification of terrorism in the context of two contracts out of a total of 119.

Furthermore, the ongoing conflict has rendered projects worth 75 million euros, primarily related to water distribution infrastructure in Gaza, impossible to carry out at present, according to a European official.