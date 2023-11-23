Geert Wilders said he seeks to move the Dutch embassy to Jerusalem to support 'the one true democracy in the Middle East'

Dutch anti-EU far-right populist Geert Wilders, who has vowed to halt all immigration to the Netherlands, was set for a major victory in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, an exit poll showed. Beating all predictions, the exit poll put Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV) at 35 out of 150 seats, 10 seats ahead of the closest rival, former EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans' Labour/Green Left combination. That margin was far greater than expected.

Exit polls are generally reliable with a margin of error of roughly two seats. Wilders' lead appeared to be too great for the outcome to change.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1720861433636729290 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Regarding his stance on the Middle Eastern affairs, Wilders has been an outspoken supporter of Israel. He is also said to have promised to move the Dutch embassy to Jerusalem.

In his recent post on X (formerly Twitter) from November 4, Wilder stated: "Israel is fighting for its existence. Against the forces of hate, barbarism and terrorism. No Israeli wants unnecessary civilians to be killed. But Hamas needs to be eliminated. We have to fully support Israel and the Jewish people!"

Wilders has called Israel "a close friend and the one true democracy in the Middle East" as well as "a beacon of light in the sea of Islamic darkness." In the video with the future Dutch Prime Minister hearing the results of the exit poll, Israeli flag can be seen displayed in the background.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727484378270355599 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a victory speech, Wilders vowed to bring an end to a "tsunami of asylum and immigration" and promised to return the country to the Dutch. His rode a wave of anti-immigration sentiment, blaming a housing shortage on flows of asylum seekers.

"It's been enough now. The Netherlands can't take it anymore. We have to think about our own people first now. Borders closed. Zero asylum seekers," Wilders said in a television debate on the eve of the election.

Wilders is internationally known for his fiery anti-Islamic politics and was convicted by a Dutch judge for discrimination after he insulted Moroccans at a campaign rally in 2014.

A self-proclaimed fan of Hungary's Victor Orban, Wilders is also explicitly anti-EU, urging the Netherlands to control borders, to significantly reduce its payments to the union and to block the entrance of any new members.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727432652578292224 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Among others, France's far-right Marine Le Pen congratulated Wilders after the exit poll results were announced. "It is because there are people who refuse to see the national torch extinguished that the hope for change remains alive in Europe," she wrote in her post on X (formerly Twitter).

Read more stories like this>>

• Libertarian Javier Milei wins Argentina's presidential election >>

• All but the far left march against antisemitism in Paris >>

• 'New House Speaker Mike Johnson's first legislation is support for Israel >>