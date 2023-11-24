Anti-immigrant riots erupt in Dublin after children stabbed

A rare large-scale anti-immigrant riot resulted in clashes between protesters and the police, vandalism, looting

Three young children were among five people wounded in a knife attack in Dublin on Thursday. The incident sparked riots in the city centre resulting in clashes between riot police and anti-immigrant protesters, who arrived at the scene of the attack.

The police have not yet ruled out any motive over, including whether it could be terror-related. Public transport was suspended and patients advised not to travel to a nearby maternity hospital unless absolutely necessary.

A double decker bus was burned to the ground in front of the Daniel O'Connell statue at the head of the street and windows were smashed at a nearby hotel and McDonalds restaurant, a footwear store was looted. A police car was also burnt out.

The scene was still sealed off shortly before a group of around 50 anti-immigrant protesters briefly broke through a police barrier. Some shouted "get them out" and one kicked the wing mirror off a police car. Another was draped in an Irish flag.

A larger crowd then began throwing objects and firing fireworks at riot police in helmets and shields, once they were deployed, and the rioting spiraled out of control.

"They are disgraceful scenes. We have a complete lunatic, hooligan faction driven by far right ideology engaged in serious violence," Police Commissioner Drew Harris told reporters after deploying 400 officers to restore public order.

He added that all lines of inquiry related to the attack remained open, contradicting a senior officer who had earlier told reporters that police were satisfied the incident was not terror-related. Police would not comment on the nationality of the detained man.

"I'm not going to speculate any further in respect of a terrorist motive. Until we're sure what the motive is, we have to keep an open mind as to why this happened," he said.

A five-year-old girl was receiving emergency treatment after sustaining serious injuries in the stabbing. A man in his late 40s, also being treated for serious injuries, was arrested by police who said they are not looking for any other suspect.

A woman in her 30s was also being treated for serious injuries while the two other children, a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl, suffered less serious injuries. The boy has been discharged from hospital.

Such rioting is almost unprecedented in Dublin. There are no far-right parties or politicians elected to parliament, but small anti-immigrant protests have grown in the last year. The government is reviewing security around the parliament building after a recent protest trapped lawmakers inside.

Net migration among Ireland's 5.3 million population rose to its second highest level since records began in the 12 months to April and around 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, among the highest per capita in the EU.

