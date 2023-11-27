Over 50,000 people attend London protest against antisemitism

The event faced some disruptions, notably with the arrest of far-right activist Tommy Robinson, who defied police orders to leave the area

Tens of thousands gathered in London on Sunday to protest against the surge in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's response in Gaza.

Around 50,000 demonstrators marched against antisemitism, showing solidarity with British Jews and demanding zero tolerance for antisemitic acts.

Many held signs displaying support for Israeli hostages and called for their safe return.

This demonstration followed a pro-Palestinian protest in London the day before, which called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Police estimated 45,000 attendees for the Saturday protest and 50,000 for Sunday's anti-antisemitism rally.

The crowd echoed their support, some singing in Hebrew and chanting for the hostages' return. Avraham El Hay, a student, emphasized to Reuters the importance of standing up for the Jewish community, expressing, "If we won't stand for ourselves, who will?"

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali Protesters holding placards flags and banners, including the flag of Israel, during an anti-Semitism demonstration in London, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Reports of antisemitic offenses surged dramatically, with London's Metropolitan Police noting a tenfold increase from the previous year, totaling 554 incidents between October 1 and November 1.

Participants at the march were strong in their stance against racism, advocating for equality and condemning the current wave of antisemitism.

Kate Worth, a travel agent, voiced her concern, stating, "We are all equal, and it's absolutely unacceptable what is happening to Jewish people."

The event faced some disruptions, notably with the arrest of far-right activist Tommy Robinson, who defied police orders to leave the area.