UK's Sunak refuses to meet Greek PM over Parthenon sculptures dispute

'Anyone who believes in the rightness and justice of his positions is never afraid of confronting arguments,' said Greece's PM Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused his British counterpart Rishi Sunak of cancelling a scheduled meeting in London on Tuesday in a diplomatic row over the status of the Parthenon Sculptures.

Greece has repeatedly asked the British Museum to permanently return the 2,500-year-old sculptures that British diplomat Lord Elgin removed from the Parthenon temple in the early 19th century when he was ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

ARIS MESSINIS / AFP FILE PHOTO. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Greece's positions on the issue of the Parthenon Sculptures are well known. I had hoped to have the opportunity to discuss them with my British counterpart. Anyone who believes in the rightness and justice of his positions is never afraid of confronting arguments," he said.

The Greek government has been in discussions with British Museum chair George Osborne on a possible loan deal for the sculptures, which have been a source of dispute between the two countries for centuries.

Mitsotakis told BBC on Sunday that talks over a possible return of the sculptures to Athens were not advancing quickly enough. He said that the continued presence of the sculptures in the British Museum was like cutting the "Mona Lisa in half" and it was not a question of ownership but "reunification".

A British government official, who asked not to be named, said the row over the marbles meant it was not suitable for the meeting to go ahead.

Earlier, a spokesperson for Sunak said there were no plans to return the sculptures.

Asked about Mitsotakis' statement, Sunak's office said Britain's relationship with Greece was "hugely important" and the two countries needed to work together on global challenges like tackling illegal migration.

The British government has always ruled out giving up ownership of the marbles, which include about half of the 160-metre frieze that adorned the Parthenon. It insists they were legally acquired. A law prevents the British museum from removing objects from the collection apart from in certain circumstances, but the legislation does not prohibit a loan.

A YouGov poll released in July 2023 suggested 64% of UK's citizens would back returning the sculptures to Greece as a part of a "cultural partnership."

Greece is not the only country to have requested return of its ancient artifacts from the British Museum. China, Egypt and Nigeria are among those calling for the UK to hand back the items like Benin Bronzes, citing restorations of historical justice.

Read more stories like this >>

• World's oldest Bible, the Codex Sassoon, arrives at its new home in Israel >>

• Western museums face mounting pressure to return ancient artifacts >>

• Britain returns trove of Angkor crown jewels to Cambodia >>