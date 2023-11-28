The channel attributed reporting a Palestinian woman praising Hamas to an 'editing error'

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has again come under fire for its coverage of Israel's war against Hamas. This time, its translators falsely implied that a released Palestinian prisoner expressed support for Hamas, noticed Respond Crisis Translation, a media accuracy watchdog.

The BBC translation subtitles read: "They imprisoned us for a month. As winter came, they cut off the electricity. We almost died from the cold weather, and no one helped us. Only Hamas cared. Those who felt our suffering, I thank them very much." Respond Crisis Translation's translators stated that the woman in the video did not mention the terrorist organization.

Respond Crisis Translation strongly condemned mistranslation, calling it a "racist fabrication" and a misrepresentation of facts that harms the situation in Gaza.

The channel on Tuesday morning acknowledged the inaccuracy, attributing to an "editing error". The outlet has since updated the video, releasing a longer version of initial interview that did mentioned Hamas, said BBC.

This is not the first time the channel has been criticized over its reporting of the Israel-Hams war. Earlier in November, BBC had to apologize for faulty coverage of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City that claimed that Israeli troops targeted “medical teams and Arab speakers.”

