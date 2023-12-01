Ukraine targets rail line deep inside Russian Siberia - report

The incident, more than 4,000 km from Ukraine, shows Kyiv's ability to carry out attacks deep inside Russian territory

An operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detonated explosives on a railway line in Siberia that Russia uses for military supplies, a Ukrainian source told Reuters on Thursday. The source, who declined to be identified, said four explosive devices were detonated overnight as a cargo train was moving through the Severomuysky Tunnel in Buryatia region, which borders Mongolia.

Such an attack, more than 4,000 km from Ukraine, would be a striking demonstration of Kyiv's ability to conduct operations deep inside Russia.

Russia's Investigative Committee is addressing the incident as a terrorist attack, said Kommersant on Friday citing a source close to the investigation. "It has been preliminarily established that the fire in the fuel tank was caused by the detonation of an unidentified explosive device, presumably located under one of the wagons," the source noted.

The Committee said in a statement that a train carrying fuel caught fire in the tunnel on Wednesday night, that there had been no casualties and that a preliminary probe was under way to establish the cause.

Russian Railways, the state company which owns and operates the rail network, said the train was stopped when they noticed smoke coming from a tank containing diesel fuel. In a statement online, it said rail traffic had been rerouted, slightly increasing journey time, but that transport had not been interrupted.

Read more stories like this >>

• Iran says deal to buy Russian fighter jets, helicopters finalized >>

• Russia launches biggest drone attack on Kyiv yet >>

• Russia blames Ukraine for anti-Israel mob that stormed Dagestan airport >>