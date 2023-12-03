Terrorist murders German tourist, wounds two near Eiffel Tower in Paris

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne says 'We will not give in to terrorism. Never'

A tourist was stabbed to death in Paris by a radical Islamist, wounding two others during the terror attack on Saturday night. French authorities arrested the suspect, who had previously been arrested and treated for mental illness.

"Following this evening's attack in Paris, my thoughts are with the victim, the injured and their loved ones," France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on X, declaring “We will not give in to terrorism. Never.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731095044868685873 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The attack took place close to the Eiffel Tower during a busy weekend night and came with the country on its highest alert for attacks as tensions rise against the background of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The attacker was known to authorities as a radical Islamist and was being treated for mental illness, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said at the scene by the River Seine, adding that the man had shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") before being arrested. He fatally stabbed the German tourist, born in 1999, with a knife and then used a hammer to attack others as he sought to escape.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731112198653501867 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“I send all my condolences to the family and loved ones of the German national who died this evening during the terrorist attack in Paris,” French President Emmanuel Macron also posted on X, adding that France's anti-terror prosecutors would now take on the investigation.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the attacker, born in 1997, is French and has been arrested in an investigation into murder and attempted murder. Darmanin said the man had already been sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison for planning another attack which he failed to carry out.

A taxi driver who witnessed the scene intervened, the French Interior minister added. The attacker then crossed the Seine attacking others and injuring one with a hammer. Police chased in pursuit and used a taser to neutralize the man, who was then arrested.

Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP A police officer stands guard at the scene of a knife attack in Paris on December 2, 2023.

"He had threatened them very violently... he will now have to answer for his actions before justice," Darmanin said.

The suspect, who lived with his parents in the Esonnne region south of Paris, told police he could not stand Muslims being killed in "Afghanistan and Palestine", according to the minister.