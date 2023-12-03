As winter approaches, hostilities continue at Russia-Ukraine frontline

Russia launched 12 drones and a cruise missile at Ukraine overnight on Sunday after Ukraine targeted rail line deep inside Siberia on Friday

Russian forces hit a fortified commander post of Ukraine's "East" air defence and alerting centre in the central city of Dnipro, the Russian Defence Ministry stated on Sunday. It said that it inflicted combined strikes by operational-tactical and army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 12 drones and a cruise missile at Ukraine overnight, with air defence systems destroying 10 drones before they reached their targets.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730603022210814437 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The developments follow accusations made by Kyiv officials claiming Moscow committed a war crime after a grainy video on social media appeared to show several soldiers shooting two surrendering military personnel who emerged from a dugout at gunpoint.

The unverified video shows one soldier coming out of a foxhole on the battlefield with his hands up and then lying on the ground. A second soldier stumbles out and also lies down. The Russian troops then appear to open fire and the video ends.

The Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office said: "The video shows a group of people in Russian uniforms shooting, at point-blank range, two unarmed servicemen in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were surrendering."

Earlier on Thursday, Kyiv reportedly targeted rail line in Russian Siberia, 4,000 km from Ukraine.

As 21-month-old war in Ukraine continues, Russian officials state the nation’s goals in Ukraine are unchanged. Recent increase of the maximum size of armed forces by 170,000 servicemen seems to prove it.

Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP FILE PHOTO. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the OSCE’s Ministerial Council meeting in North Macedonia on Friday stated: "We aren’t seeing any signals from Kyiv or its masters about their readiness to seek any kind of political settlement. We see no reason to review our goals."

Read more stories like this >>

• Ukraine targets rail line deep inside Russian Siberia - report >>

• Russia increases maximum size of armed forces by 170,000 servicemen >>

• Iran says deal to buy Russian fighter jets, helicopters finalized >>