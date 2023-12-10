As 2 Iranians arrested, Jlem confirms Mossad helped foil terror plot against Israelis in Cyprus

An Iran-linked terror plot against Israelis was thwarted in Cyprus earlier this year

Two Iranians suspected of planning to perpetrate terrorist attacks against Israelis in Cyprus were arrested by local authorities, Israel's Kan News reported on Sunday. The Israeli authorities confirmed the report, adding the Mossad security agency was instrumental in foiling the terrorist plot.

The two individuals were believed to be in the early stages of gathering intelligence on potential Israeli targets, the report said, adding that the Iranians were political refugees in contact with a person linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

Earlier this year, a terror plot against Jewish and Israeli targets in Cyprus by terrorists linked to the IRGC was prevented by a reported joint effort between U.S. and Israeli security services.