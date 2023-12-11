Around 4,000 march in Brussels against antisemitism

On the sideline of the rally, Ursula von der Leyen lit up one of the candles of a Hanukkah menorah set in front of the European Commission

Thousands of people on Sunday rallied in Belgian's capital Brussels against antisemitism amid increase the number of antisemitic incidents across Europe since October 7. The demonstration was organized by the Coordination Committee of Jewish Organizations of Belgium (CCOJB).

Police estimated the number of protesters at around 4,000. In a peaceful rally, they waved Belgian flags and held banners reading: "You don't have to be Jewish to march against antisemitism," "Unity against antisemitism is strength" and "Jewish joy is resistance".

In its call for the march, CCOJB said it was "alarmed with the physical attacks against Jews as well as antisemitic speech in our streets, on screens, and in the words of fellow citizens and elected officials."

On the sideline of the rally, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the director of the European Jewish Community Centre Avi Tawil lit up one of the candles of a Hanukkah menorah set in front of the Commission and European Council headquarters in Brussels.

