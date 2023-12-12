The pro-EU centrist politician's comeback promises Poland many changes, while its foreign policy regarding the Middle East will remain largely unaffected

Polish parliament on Monday elected Donald Tusk as the nation's Prime Minister, two months after the general elections were held in the country. Following eight years of conservative rule, centrist Tusk's return promises Poland a new pro-EU government.

"Thank you Poland, this is a great day, not for me, but for all those who, for these long years, deeply believed that it will still be better, that we will chase away the darkness, chase away the evil," he said in his speech to parliament.

Tusk returns to the role after his stint on the EU stage. He previously served as the head of government from 2007 until 2014, making him Poland's third-longest serving Prime Minister. He resigned when he became president of the European Council in 2014, and served in that role until 2019. In 2021, he returned to national politics.

Tusk's election was saluted by Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. She posted on her X account: "Your experience and strong commitment to our European values will be precious in forging a stronger Europe, for the benefit of the Polish people."

While his stance on regional European politics is crystal clear, what does Tusk's election promises for Israel?

Back in 2016, when meeting with former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Tusk spoke on behalf of the EU and didn't stray from convention. He emphasized that the EU and Israel are "strong partners" with shared values: "Together we have built the most highly developed relationship that the European Union enjoys in the region."

Tusk spoke then about advancing Israel-EU cooperation, particularly in combating terrorism.

At the same time, he pointed out that EU would continue "providing assistance to Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip."

"A lasting peace in the region remains a top priority for the European Union. The European Union is ready to back up a peace deal with an unprecedented package of cooperation and support to both Israel and the future state of Palestine," he then stated.

Dan Balilty (Pool/AFP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) gestures during a joint conference with President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, in Jerusalem on September 8, 2015.

Tusk does not seem to have developed any stronger stance regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since then, and has not made any public statements regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

While not promising staunch support for Israel, the country may still look on optimistically at the return of the seasoned diplomat, following years of fraught relations with his nationalist predecessor Mateusz Morawiecki.

Morawiecki oversaw legislation in 2018 that criminalized mentioning Polish complicity in the Holocaust, claiming that as an occupied country, Poland was not responsible for war crimes and that the Polish people also suffered at the hands of Nazi Germany. Holocaust historians and lawmakers in Israel accused the Polish government of enacting historical revisionism and even Holocaust denial.

AP/Michael Sohn Former Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a conference on Middle East peace and security in Warsaw, Poland, February 14, 2019.

In June 2021, Polish parliament also passed a law prohibiting any return of property seized by the Nazis from Jews during the Holocaust to their heirs. Later that year, Poland's Foreign Ministry ordered the nation's Academy of Sciences to disclose any contacts its members have made with researchers in Israel or at the Israeli embassy in Warsaw.

The latest spat occurred in 2022 over Israeli teens' annual heritage trip to Poland that has since been frozen. Israel's Foreign Minister at the time Yair Lapid accused Polish authorities of "educative manipulations". "The Poles wanted to mess with the content of the trips and what can or can’t be said to Israeli children visiting," he then stated.

