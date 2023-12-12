Far-right Polish MP causes outrage by disrupting Hanukkah ceremony

Grzegorz Braun, a member of the Confederation party, was promptly expelled from the plenary by the speaker of the lower chamber, Szymon Holownia

The Polish parliament was thrown into CHAOS on Tuesday when a far-right lawmaker used a fire extinguisher to disrupt a Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony in the parliament lobby.

Grzegorz Braun, a member of the Confederation party, was promptly expelled from the plenary by the speaker of the lower chamber, Szymon Holownia.

"This should have never happened," Holownia expressed to reporters following the incident, vowing to push for an investigation into the matter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734619476971098128 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The ceremony, commemorating the Jewish Festival of Lights, was attended by rabbis and a Jewish music band. Videos circulated on Polish media depicted Braun extinguishing the menorah, filling the parliament's main hall with fumes.

WOJTEK RADWANSKI / AFP Donald Tusk is seen speaking after he was nominated to be new prime minister in the Polish Parliament, Warsaw on December 11, 2023.

The act drew widespread condemnation, with Prime Minister-designate Donald Tusk labeling it as "unacceptable" and emphasizing the need to prevent any such recurrence. The incident led to the postponement of a crucial vote to approve Tusk's pro-EU government.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734608354906153370 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"SHAME. A Polish Parliament member just did this. Few minutes after we celebrated Hanukkah there," Israel's ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, expressed on social media alongside a video of the disruptive act.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Holownia took a firm stance, temporarily banning Braun from parliamentary proceedings and imposing financial penalties on the ultranationalist lawmaker.

"What happened is just disgusting. This is a great Jewish holiday, these people were invited here," Holownia stated, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against antisemitism in the assembly.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734600323015037135 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation across party lines, except for the Confederation party, igniting discussions about ensuring the security and sanctity of cultural and religious ceremonies within the Polish parliament.