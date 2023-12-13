Poland investigates lawmaker for extinguishing Menorah in parliament

The prosecutor's office confirmed the launch of an investigation into the matter, emphasizing the collection of evidence

Polish prosecutors have initiated an investigation into a far-right lawmaker's actions following an incident where he extinguished a Hanukkah menorah in the parliament, sparking widespread condemnation and concern.

Grzegorz Braun, affiliated with the ultra-nationalist Confederation party, made headlines by using a fire extinguisher to put out the candelabrum lit in the parliamentary main hall on Tuesday evening.

The incident garnered sharp criticism from various political factions, including newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who unequivocally denounced the "unacceptable" act.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734923745154765301 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a statement to the Polish state news agency, the prosecutor's office confirmed the launch of an investigation into the matter, emphasizing the collection of evidence.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Parliament speaker Szymon Holownia, who previously mandated Braun's temporary exclusion from the plenary, expressed his disdain, linking the incident to a larger agenda. "This absolutely aggressive, stupid, bestial act that took place here yesterday... clearly is in line with the expectations of Poland's enemies," he remarked.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734641613832347857 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Poland, a steadfast supporter of Ukraine in its conflict against Russia, remains committed to providing increased aid to Kyiv. However, Marek Sawicki, a ruling coalition lawmaker for the Third Way bloc, asserted that the parliament incident was not an isolated occurrence.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734608354906153370 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Sawicki voiced his belief that the event was orchestrated, suggesting connections to a broader agenda. "This was a job straight out of the Kremlin... it was supposed to weaken our image on the international stage," he remarked during a public radio interview.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734699841257893912 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Braun, known for previous acts of antisemitism and controversial remarks against Ukraine, has already faced penalties and expulsion from parliamentary proceedings.

The disruption during parliamentary discussions, which delayed the vote of confidence for the pro-EU cabinet led by Tusk, was seen as an attempt to undermine Poland's global standing.

Pawel Kowal, a lawmaker aligned with Tusk's Civic Coalition, emphasized the nefarious nature of such actions. "Such acts serve to slander Poland," Kowal stated in an interview with the Rzeczpospolita daily.