Putin slams Israel's operation in Gaza as 'nothing like' the war in Ukraine

In a marathon press conference, Putin addressed the wars in Gaza and Ukraine and the domestic economic situation, 3 months before Russia goes to elections

Speaking at his traditional end-of-year marathon press conference, President Vladimir Putin addressed Israel's war against Hamas, and compared it with Moscow's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"Look at the catastrophic situation in Gaza and at the special military operation [war in Ukraine] and feel the difference. Nothing like this is happening in Ukraine," stated Russia's leader.

Russia, like Turkey, does not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, and has condemned the extensive Israeli military action in Gaza. Russia has demanded an immediate ceasefire and insists on a two-state solution.

Israel has tried to maintain a working relationship with Russia throughout the pressures of the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, with a recent phone call between Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being the most confrontational yet. Shortly after the call, Russian Foreign Ministry publicly urged Hamas to immediately release all of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Putin also called for Israeli athletes to be banned from participating in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. Russian athletes themselves are not allowed to compete under their country's flags, appearing as part of a neutral flag delegation, as a consequence of the country's aggression in Ukraine.

Regarding the matter of antisemitism that has shown radical increase in Russia since October 7, Putin stated that its origins have to do with "people's sense of injustice" over the fighting in Gaza.

He added that antisemitism as well as Islamophobia and Russophobia are used against the unity of the Russian Federation which, he highlighted, is a multiethnic state.

Speaking on the two-year war in Ukraine, Putin reiterated that peace would only be possible in the case of Kyiv's "de-Nazification" and demilitarization. He also stated that Ukraine's summer counteroffensive has evidently failed.

"Along almost the entire frontline, our armed forces, let’s say modestly, are improving their position," Putin said. He added, "Zelensky is traveling around begging for money, trying to show the 'achievements' of his counteroffensive."

Many have acknowledged Kyiv's failure to reach its counteroffensive goals in 2023, while also pointing to Moscow lack control over the Black Sea — a critical strategic point.

Putin compared "many European leaders" with Nazi collaborators during the World War II in their backing of Ukraine: "Europe has largely lost its sovereignty."

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington, U.S.A.

Putin also claimed that Russians and Ukrainians are "one nation." He referred to Odessa, in western Ukraine, as a "Russian city."

According Putin, 617,000 Russian troops are located on the frontlines. Answering the sensitive question of further mobilization in the country, Putin pointed out that 486,000 volunteers have been drafted, and there is no need for mobilizing more troops. The statement comes as the country has seen a series of small yet rare and noteworthy protests by the families of those drafted in the fall of 2022. Wives and mothers of conscripts have been calling for rotation.

Putin also highlighted that the Russian army is improving its arsenal of drones. Earlier on Thursday, Russia attacked south Ukraine with 42 drones and missiles, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russia has been building a factory where it will manufacture Iranian UAVs, part of its increasing security cooperation with Tehran.

HANDOUT / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP This handout picture taken and released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on October 23, 2023 shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meeting with his Iran's counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran.

While fielding questions from the press, comments and questions from the Russian public that were delivered via text message were also flashes on the stage screen. Putin, who said he has "no choice" but to run in the upcoming elections in March of next year, was confronted with pointed questions about Russia's economy, with one person asking why the price of eggs was so high.