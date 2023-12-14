EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Ukraine
The decision was welcomed by everyone except Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who vowed to block such discussions
European Union leaders voted on Thursday to initiate membership talks with Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the EU's decision as a victory for Ukraine and all of Europe.
He described it as motivating, inspiring, and strengthening, emphasizing the significance of Western allies' support in Ukraine's ongoing struggle against Moscow's invasion.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Previously, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed to block such discussions.
Orban chose to abstain from the vote after leaving the room, allowing other leaders to proceed with the decision.
Confirming his decision on Facebook and X, Orban criticized the move as a "bad decision" and deemed Ukraine unprepared for EU membership talks. He expressed dissent, labeling the decision "irrational" and "inappropriate.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
As Ukraine grapples with a nearly two-year fight against Moscow's invasion, the decision to commence EU membership talks comes at a crucial time. Despite a faltering counter-offensive, Ukraine seeks substantial support from Western allies. The Biden administration's efforts to secure a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv in the U.S. Congress have faced obstacles.