German authorities thwart attack by Hamas-linked members on Jewish institutions

This comes hours after Denmark security officials thwart a similar attack by terrorists 'acting in the name of Hamas'

German authorities have arrested four individuals affiliated with Hamas, suspected of planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Berlin.

The arrests come in the wake of heightened concerns in Europe about security following recent Hamas attacks on the Israeli and Jewish population.

The suspects, identified as Lebanese-born Abdelhamid Al A, Dutch national Nazih R, Egyptian national Mohamed B, and Ibrahim El-R, were apprehended in Berlin and Rotterdam.

According to German prosecutors, all four have long-standing ties to Hamas, specifically with close connections to the group's military leadership.

Abdelhamid was allegedly tasked by Hamas leaders in Lebanon, was responsible for sourcing weapons for the planned attacks. The weapons were intended to be transported to Berlin and kept in readiness for potential terrorist activities against Jewish institutions, as stated by the prosecutors.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1735329698060656691 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann issued a statement in response to the arrests saying, "we must therefore do everything we can to ensure that Jews in our country do not have to fear for their safety again."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1735377128701526368 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This, comes just hours after reports of a foiled terror attack in Denmark. Danish authorities said on Thursday they had made several arrests in a coordinated action across the country on suspicion of preparation for an antisemitic terrorist attack. Israel's Mossad agency confirmed the report, saying there were "seven terrorists acting in the name of Hamas" arrested in Denmark.