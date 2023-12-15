Russian opposition leader Navalny missing from prison, say alarmed allies

'Navalny may now have been subjected to an enforced disappearance,' said Amnesty International Eastern Europe and Central Asia Deputy Director

Allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Friday that it was still unclear where he was after prison authorities said he was no longer in the penal colony where he had been serving his sentence. He is said to have last been contacted on December 6.

Navalny, a former lawyer who rose to prominence by lampooning Russia's President Vladimir Putin's elite and alleging vast corruption, was sentenced in August to an additional 19 years in prison on top of 11,5 years he was already serving.

Moscow City Court via AP, File Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes a heart gesture in a cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia.

"Where exactly he was taken and where he is now, the prison service officials did not say," Navalny's lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi said.

Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said Navalny's lawyer had been told that he had been taken out of the Vladimir region where IK-6 is. "Where he was taken is not known," Yarmysh said.

"Let me remind you that the lawyers have not seen Alexei since December 6. Why there were not allowed to meet with him, if Alexei was still in IK-6 [prison in Vladimir region], we do not know."

Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Deputy Director reacted to the news of Navalny's disappearance by saying: "As if attempted poisoning, imprisonment and inhumane conditions of detention were not enough, Aleksei Navalny may now have been subjected to an enforced disappearance. In its resolve to suppress its critics, the Kremlin will stop at nothing."

Navalny voluntarily returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him by the Russian secret services.

Navalny says he was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020. The Kremlin denied trying to kill him and said there was no evidence he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP Rally in support of imprisoned Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow, April 21, 2021.

Russian authorities have legally recognized Navalny and his organization as extremists with alleged links to the CIA intelligence agency who are seeking to destabilise Russia. They have outlawed his movement, forcing many of his followers to flee abroad.

At the marathon press conference held by Putin on Thursday, questions of political prisoners was not raised. According to the Memorial human rights organization, currently over 600 people are politically prosecuted in the country.

Read more stories like this >>

• Russia increases maximum size of armed forces by 170,000 servicemen >>

• Russia's Supreme Court bans LGBTQ+ activism in unprecedented crackdown >>

• Putin slams Israel's operation in Gaza as 'nothing like' the war in Ukraine >>