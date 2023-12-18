Serbia's ruling SNS set to win election, Vucic declares victory

In the SNS' reelection, nothing indicates shift from Serbia's quest for balanced policy towards the Israel-Gaza war

President Aleksandar Vucic declared victory in a snap parliamentary election on Sunday, after pollsters projected his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was on track to easily win. Based on votes counted in a sample of polling stations, pollsters predicted the populist SNS won 46.2% of votes, while the opposition center-left Serbia Against Violence (SPN) alliance is set to come second with 23.2%.

"This is an absolute victory and it makes me happy," Vucic said after projections were made.

The pollsters also said that SNS won the most votes in local elections Belgrade. With its population of 1.4 million people, Serbia's capital represents about a quarter of Serbia's electorate, and its mayor is seen as one of the most influential officials in Serbia.

Additionally, he pollsters reported a number of irregularities including organised arrivals of voters at polling stations, photographing of ballots, and procedural errors. Serbia Against Violence accused the ruling party of election fraud and said it would complain to the state election commission.

"We have witnessed a serious attempt to steal elections," Miroslav Aleksic, one of its leaders, said on Sunday evening.

Two mass shootings in May, resulting in 18 deaths, including nine elementary school students, triggered protests that shook Vucic and the SNS's decade-long grip on power. The discontent was made worse by rising inflation, which hit 8% in November.

Opposition parties and rights watchdogs also accuse Vucic and the SNS of bribing voters, stifling media freedom, violence against opponents, corruption and ties with organised crime. Vucic and his allies deny these allegations.

Serbia has maintained a relatively neutral position in its approach towards the Israel-Hamas war. On October 7, Vucic explicitly condemned the attack on Israel, saying that "The Jewish people have endured a history of suffering and Israel deserves to live in peace and with security."

"Now, more than ever, the world needs Israelis and Palestinians to come together and put a stop to the violence," he added in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

At the same time, in November, 15,000 Muslim residents held pro-Palestinian rallies across Serbia with slogans "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "Stop the genocide" heard on the streets.

