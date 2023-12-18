Algerian soccer player faces French trial over incendiary Gaza video

Atal has been banned from leaving France except for professional matches during judicial supervision

French authorities have put Algerian football star Youcef Atal on trial after the athlete shared an inflammatory video online about Israel and the Gaza conflict.

He faces up to a year in prison if convicted of inciting religious hatred.

Atal, a defender for French club Nice, posted a video on his popular Instagram account showing a Palestinian preacher appearing to threaten Israel with violence over its treatment of Gaza.

It came shortly after the October 7th attacks by Hamas killed over 1,200 Israelis.

The 27-year-old removed the post and apologized after prosecutors opened an initial probe over potential terrorism justification. But he still faces charges for fanning hate speech.

At a Monday court appearance, Atal was trailed by supporters chanting pro-Algeria and pro-Palestine slogans. Jewish advocacy groups have additionally filed civil suits against the footballer.

Atal has been banned from leaving France except for professional matches during judicial supervision. Nice and the French league have also suspended him for several matches each.

Some teammates have argued Atal deserves leniency, saying he didn't fully watch the provocative video before sharing it amid the conflicts emotional backdrop.