Gunman at Prague University leaves several dead and dozens injured

A shooter opened fire at Charles University's Faculty of Arts in Prague, resulting in multiple casualties.

An urgent email sent to staff instructed them to take refuge and lock their offices as the situation unfolded.

Czech police, responding swiftly to the shooting at Jan Palach Square, confirmed the elimination of the gunman shortly after 3 p.m. local time. The incident has left several dead and numerous others injured, prompting the evacuation of the entire building.

Details surrounding the motive or identity of the shooter remain unclear as authorities work to secure the scene and investigate the tragic event.

This is a developing story