Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli wrote to a Danish minister, saying 'Hamas is active in Denmark under the leadership of this man, Hussein El-Khodr'

Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli warned a Danish minister that an imam in Demark was acting as a leader in the terrorist organization Hamas, but the letter becoming public has only caused a backlash of criticism against Israel.

"Hamas is active in Denmark under the leadership of this man, Hussein El-Khodr," the Israeli minister wrote in a letter that the Danish journalist Jotam Confino revealed. The imam has denied involvement with the terrorist organization.

"I have never supported Hamas. Never. I respect all people here in Denmark. Jews, Christians, communists, he explains and emphasizes that he is against all the problems that exist between different religions in the world," Khodr told TV2.

Danish counterterrorism experts interviewed by the local TV2 responded that the publicly available evidence was weak, just photos of the imam with the Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh and an interview with the Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV channel.

Instead, the Danish counterterrorism experts criticized the audacity of Israel for sending a warning on a ministerial level, rather than through intelligence channels.

Chikli had emailed the Danish Interior and Health Minister, Sophie Løhde, on November 5 and expressed concern for Jews and Danish society in general. It contained photo and video documentation that the Israeli minister thought would lead to further investigation by authorities in Denmark.

On December 14, Danish authorities made several arrests in a coordinated operation across Europe acting on "very serious" threats of a terrorist attack linked to Hamas and the war in Gaza.