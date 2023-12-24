Europe: Warnings of coordinated terror attacks on Christmas crowds

'Terrorist actors across Europe are calling for attacks on Christian events, especially around December 24th'

Officials in Austria, Germany and Spain have all received indications that an Islamist group was planning several attacks in Europe, possibly on New Year's Eve and Christmas, the German daily Bild reported late on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, the targets of these attacks could be Christmas masses in Cologne, Vienna and Madrid.

It also reported that the special forces in the Austrian capital Vienna, and in Germany, had arrested suspects on Saturday.

Austrian police said on Saturday they were stepping up checks, especially around churches, religious events and Christmas markets in Vienna

"Terrorist actors across Europe are calling for attacks on Christian events -- especially around December 24th," they said in a statement.

"Due to a current risk assessment... and the continued increased terror alert level, there is generally an increased risk in Austria during the Christmas holidays."