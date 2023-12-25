Russia, Ukraine report 6 civilians killed in attacks on Kherson, Horlivka

Alert sirens sounded across the entire territory Ukraine on the Christmas day

Alert sirens sounded across Ukraine on the Christmas day following the statement by Ukrainian officials who reported on Sunday Russian attacks on southern Ukraine's Kherson region that killed five civilians. Additionally, Russian-installed officials in the eastern town of Horlivka said one person was killed in result of Kyiv's shelling on Sunday.

Russian forces abandoned the city of Kherson, the administrative centre of the Kherson region on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, and the western bank of the River over a year ago but have since subjected many areas there to constant shelling from their positions on the eastern bank.

The killings in Kherson occurred in an incessant Russian shelling of the city and the region over the preceding 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the press office of Kherson's regional military administration, told the Ukrainian public broadcaster that gas and water supplies were partially cut off due to the attacks, which also hit a medical facility. "The windows were broken, the building was damaged," he said.

Some 600 km northeast of Kherson in the town of Horlivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk region under Russian control, Ukraine's shelling destroyed a shopping centre and several other buildings, a Russian-installed official said. The attacks killed one woman and wounded six civilians, the Russian-installed mayor of Horlivka Ivan Prikhodko said on Telegram.

While Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched on Ukraine in February 2022, both sides have carried out numerous strikes on each other's infrastructure that is critical to their militaries.

Local media on Sunday reported explosions heard in Odesa, in the west of the country. Russia's drones - reportedly the Iran-supplied Shahed UAVs - earlier on Friday hit a residential building in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, with at least two wounded in the attack.

