Rare exception: Spanish political leader forcefully condemns Hamas terrorism

Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain’s Vox party, made a solidarity visit to Israel during which he slammed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s pro-Gaza stance on the war

There aren’t many leading European politicians who have taken a strong stance siding with Israel. Spain’s Santiago Abascal is proving to be an exception to the rule. Leader of the far-right Vox since 2014, which is currently the third largest party in Spain, and a member of the Congress of Deputies since 2019 where he represents Madrid, Abascal recently visited Israel alongside a delegation from his party.

During his stay, he paid a visit to i24NEWS studios where he forcefully condemned Hamas terrorism and explained why Europe must support Israel in its war, while lashing out at his country’s prime minister for his conduct during his own recent visit to the region.

“I think there can be no doubt whatsoever, no nuances of any kind, when classifying the most atrocious acts that humanity has seen in the past decades,” began Abascal. He and his delegation visited Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities on the Gaza border that lost one-quarter of its members on October 7 — either murdered in their homes or kidnapped by Hamas. He described the massacre and its remains as “absolute evil”.

Saying that Hamas and similar terror organizations must be destroyed, he said it was incumbent upon Europe to support Israel as a bastion of freedom and the last frontline against terrorism.

“We must be aware of what Israel is up against,” he said. “It faces the hatred of Islamic fundamentalism, which also hates the West and is penetrating European societies. What happened in Israel could happen to us in the future.”

He said that Spain in particular must be alert to the threats of fundamentalism, which he says claims the region of Andalucia, in southern Spain, as belonging to the Islamic world, citing its conquest by the Muslim kingdom that ruled the Iberian peninsula from 711 or 1492.

Commenting on criticism of Israel’s conduct of the war and its right to self-defense, Abascal said, “I think one needs to live here to know what Israelis are up against.”

“The double standard on Israel is unacceptable. How would any European country react if a criminal organization breached its borders, killed, kidnapped, maimed, raped and tortured 1,500 citizens? How would any nation react?” (Author’s note: Israel’s latest official assessment is that approximately 1,200 of its citizens were murdered on October 7.)

Blaming Hamas entirely for starting the current war, Abascal continued: “Israel is expected to be proportional. What is the proportion? Going into Gaza and doing exactly the same that Hamas did?”

Defending Israel’s conduct in battle, Abascal slammed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who visited Israel, and later held a press conference at Rafah Crossing, in Egypt, on the first day of the truce agreement which saw several dozen hostages released. In his statements, Sanchez called for an end to the "indiscriminate killing of Palestinians" and said he would work to recognize a Palestinian state. The inflammatory comments were repudiated by Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“There are many victims in every war, but of course, one cannot come to Israel to teach lessons,” he said, referring to Sanchez. “I am deeply ashamed as a Spanish citizen, and I am outraged. But I think that the best definition of Sanchez’s behavior and what he did during that trip is congratulate the terrorist group Hamas.” He blamed one of the coalition member parties that makes up Sanchez’s government for determining its anti-Israel stance.

Abascal worries that Europe could find itself torn apart over values on its own soil. “I think the Islamic fundamentalism coming into Europe is incompatible with the possibility of living in a free, democratic state. I think that will be the biggest conflict in the future, and European societies likely won’t tackle it soon enough, because there are portions of the population that are radicalized.”