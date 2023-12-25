Office of pro-Israeli lawmaker at the heart of Jewish London hit by arson

Conservative parliamentarian Mike Freer is the MP for the North Finchley and Golders Green constituencies, both known for their Jewish communities

London police are investigating a suspected arson attack at the office of Mike Freer, the MP for the North Finchley and Golders Green.

Both areas are known for their Jewish communities; Freer has been unwavering in h is support for the Jewish state and the Jewish communities he represents following the Hamas massacre on October 7 and the unprecedented hike in antisemitism in its wake.

Officers and firefighters were called to a fire at the north London office on Christmas Eve. No on was in the office at the time, however the damage to property was heavy.

Freer said the suspected arson represented one of many worrying incidents he has faced. In 2021, the Islamist who went on to murder the MP David Amess visited Freer’s constituency office but the lawmaker was absent.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation as it is believed it may have been started deliberately. “Further inquiries will take place,” a police spokesperson said.