A major Russian navy vessel in Crimea was hit by Ukraine's overnight strike; unconfirmed reports suggest Iranian munition was on board

One was killed and two wounded in an explosion at Crimea's Feodosia port after Ukraine's attack hit major Russian navy vessel Novocherkassk, Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Tuesday. Additionally, six buildings are said to have been damaged in the incident, stated the Russian-installed governor of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov.

The Russian-installed administration of Crimea said in a statement that due to "technical reasons" trains will not be departing from Feodosia for the time being and that street traffic was partially blocked in Feodosia.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Iran-supplied munition was located on board of the Novocherkassk vessel hit in the attack.

The Russian military command claimed that two Ukrainian Su-24s carrying out the strikes were destroyed by Russian air defense systems, according to Russian media outlet RIA.

The commander of Ukraine's air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, commented the incident on Telegram: "And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work!"

Ukraine's air force said, that its pilots attacked Feodosia at around 02:30 am (local time) with cruise missiles, destroying the Novocherkassk vessel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The town of Feodosia, which has a population of around 69,000 people, lies on the southern coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

Both Russia and Ukraine have often exaggerated the losses they claim to have inflicted upon each other in the 22-month long war, while underestimated their own casualty and equipment losses.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier on Monday stated that the national Armed Forces "shot down almost 30 [Iran-supplied] 'Shahed' drones, a few missiles, and two military aircraft."

