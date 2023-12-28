Since supply of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports is effectively put to rest, the Danube, where the vessel headed, remains the key alternative route

A Panama-flagged bulk carrier that was headed to a River Danube port to load grain hit a Russian mine in the Black Sea on Wednesday, wounding two crew members, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.

It was the latest incident of a civilian vessel hitting an explosive in the Black Sea in what Kyiv says is stepped-up Russian attacks on shipping and port infrastructure.

"A Panama-flagged civilian vessel was blown up on an enemy sea mine in the Black Sea. The vessel lost its course and control, and a fire broke out on the upper deck," Ukraine's southern military command said on Telegram.

A captain and a sailor, an Egyptian citizen, were wounded, with the latter hospitalized in the city of Izmail, the head of the Odesa regional prosecutor's office said at a briefing.

Moscow has increased attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure since mid-July, when it quit a UN-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.

AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File

Kyiv since has established an alternative route, which hugs the western shores of the Black Sea. It said Russian forces have been repeatedly dropping explosive devices in its vicinity.

