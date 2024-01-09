Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest and first openly gay prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday named Gabriel Attal as the new prime minister of France, as part of a cabinet reshuffle ahead of European parliamentary elections later in the year.

Attal was previously France's Education Minister. The 34-year-old was tapped for the leadership role after the previous French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, resigned on Monday.

The new prime minister will the youngest in modern French history, as well as the first openly gay man to hold the position.

Attal has enjoyed notable popularity among the French since taking office at the Education Ministry, less than six months ago, and will now be responsible for revitalizing Macron's second term.

(Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

As education minister, he initiated several significant reforms and his main task now will be to tackle the task of consolidating a majority, which has been weakened by reactions to an immigration law.