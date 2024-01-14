Denmark's King Frederik X takes the throne after his mother's abdication

On Sunday, Denmark witnessed a historic royal transition as King Frederik X ascended to the throne, succeeding Queen Margrethe II following her unprecedented decision to abdicate after 52 years of reign.

Queen Margrethe, at 83, had surprised the nation with her New Year's Eve announcement of her intention to be the first Danish monarch in nearly nine centuries to voluntarily step down.

The formal transfer of power took place at the Council of State meeting in Parliament, as announced by the royal palace. In this meeting, attended by government officials, Queen Margrethe, King Frederik, his wife Mary - now the Queen of Denmark - and their eldest son Christian - the new heir apparent - Margrethe signed the abdication declaration.

Approximately an hour after this signing, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was scheduled to officially announce King Frederik X from the parliament balcony, followed by the King's brief address.