United Kingdom declares 'antisemitic' Hizb ut-Tahrir as terrorist group

The United Kingdom on Monday officially declared the global Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir as a proscribed terrorist organization.

The decision, subject to parliamentary agreement, places the group on the same level as recognized terrorist entities such as al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Interior Minister James Cleverly made the announcement, citing Hizb ut-Tahrir's promotion of antisemitism and active encouragement of terrorism, including the celebration and praise of the October 7 attacks by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Israel.

Cleverly stated, "Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organization that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks." He emphasized the group's history of endorsing and commemorating attacks against Jewish people.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746890551956328941 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The proscription means that it will be a criminal offense in the UK to belong to or promote Hizb ut-Tahrir, organize its meetings, or display its logo in public. Individuals found in violation of these rules could face up to 14 years in jail.

Both former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron had previously attempted to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

The group, advocating for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate governed by religious law, operates in 32 countries, including the UK and other Western nations. It was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lebanon.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has already been banned in several countries, including Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and various Central Asian and Arab nations.