Over 100 days after massacre: Europe sanctions Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar

European Union (EU) member states o Tuesday agreed to sanction Hamas chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, thereby freezing his assets and prohibiting access to banking resources on the continent, over 100 days after the October 7 attack.

Hamas had already been designated a terrorist organization by the EU, back in 2003, and had gone through several court battles to maintain the classification.

Sinwar, along with just four of his closest confidants in Gaza, were reportedly the planners and decision makers for the Hamas-led attack on Israel, with brutal massacres at several Israeli Kibbutzim, which erupted into an all-out war.

Since then, regional stability has been shaken with confrontations with Hezbollah in the north and continued attacks from Houthis in Yemen.