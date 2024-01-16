The European Union on Tuesday officially added Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, to its list of designated terrorists.

The decision, announced by the Council of the European Union, means that Sinwar's assets in EU member states will be frozen, and no economic resources can be made available to him from these states.

The move is part of the EU's broader response to what it describes as Hamas's "brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks in Israel on 7 October 2023." The Council of the European Union, in an official statement, reiterated its commitment to addressing the threat posed by Hamas and individuals associated with the organization.

Born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, Yahya Sinwar, 61, assumed the role of Hamas leader in Gaza in 2017. Notably, he was among the 1,027 Palestinians released from Israeli prisons in 2011 as part of the swap for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

This designation follows a similar move in December, where the EU added Hamas military leaders Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa to its sanctions list.