King Charles to visit hospital for prostate, while Princess of Wales has abdominal surgery

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales, Catherine, underwent planned abdominal surgery at a private hospital in London on Tuesday.

The operation was deemed successful, with the palace providing assurance that Catherine will continue her recovery in the hospital for a period of 10 to 14 days.

Details surrounding the nature of the abdominal surgery have not been disclosed, respecting the privacy of the royal family.

The palace's brief statement indicated that the procedure was part of a planned medical intervention.

Simultaneously, The King of England is 'seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate" according to Buckingham Palace.

The released statement said, "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

This is a developing story

Read more stories like this>>

•Denmark's King Frederik X takes the throne after his mother's abdication>>

•Queen Rania of Jordan accuses Israel of 'weaponizing antisemitism'>>

•Man told by AI chatbox to kill the Queen sentenced to treason>>