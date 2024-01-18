Thousands clash with riot police in Russia's Bashkortostan

Six more people were arrested on Thursday after dozens were detained earlier on Wednesday at the clashes between the riot police and protestors in the Bashkortostan region earlier. The crowd. opposing jailing of a local anti-war activist Fayl Alsynov, could be seen shouting "Fayl, we're with you!" and "Shame!"

Police were reported using tear gas and flash grenades to disperse thousands of demonstrators, according to the calculations of a Russian human rights group OVD-Info. Casualties among the protestors were reported.

Videos from the rally showed the participants pelting the riot police with snowballs. Reports indicated mobile Internet outage in the area.

One of the rally supporters called on Bashkir soldiers fighting in Ukraine to return home to stand up for their "homeland and people" instead of "fighting for ambitions of one man," referring to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Alsynov was sentenced to four years after found guilty of inciting ethnic hatred - the charges he denied. His supporters said that the case was delayed revenge for his role in protests several years earlier when activists successfully blocked plans to mine for soda on a hill that local people consider a sacred place.

Alsynov was a leader of Bashkort, a grassroots movement to preserve the culture, language and ethnic identity of the region's people. The movement was banned as an extremist organisation in 2020.

"Many thanks to everyone who came to support me. I will never forget this. I don't admit my guilt. I always fought for justice, for my people, for my republic," he told RusNews media outlet after the verdict.

Bashkortostan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, in its Telegram post, called the protest an "unauthorized rally," saying the police started investigating the rally as a "mass unrest."

The sizeable turnout for the protest was striking given the remoteness of the location. It took place in the small town of Baymak where Alsynov's trial was held, about 280 km from the regional capital Ufa and nearly 1,400 km east of Moscow.

Bashkortostan, an oil-producing region of 4.1 million people, is one of more than 80 entities that make up the Russian Federation.

