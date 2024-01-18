European Parliament conditions ceasefire on Hamas dismantling and abductees release

The European Parliament has made a groundbreaking decision to tie a call for a ceasefire in Gaza to the condition of dismantling the terrorist organization Hamas and the immediate, unconditional release of all abductees.

The resolution, passed with a resounding majority of 312 supporters against 131 opponents, sets a precedent in the European stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The European Parliament's resolution also censures Hamas for its misuse of civilian infrastructure, construction of attack tunnels, and the use of human shields. Additionally, it expresses shock at the considerable wealth amassed by Hamas leaders at the expense of impoverished Palestinian citizens.

The resolution goes further by condemning countries that provide financial, material, and operational aid to Hamas. It calls for a thorough investigation to identify the sources of funding and weapon systems of the terrorist organization.

This significant diplomatic achievement is attributed, in part, to the vigorous efforts of the Israeli Embassy in the European Union in Brussels, the European Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the embassies in the region.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz lauded the resolution, stating, "Today the European Parliament passed a precedent resolution suspending any ceasefire in the dismantling of the terrorist organization Hamas and the immediate release of all the abductees - and recognized the right of the State of Israel to defend itself. I congratulate the people of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the diplomatic success; we will continue to act for the interests of the State of Israel."