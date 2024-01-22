Tens of thousands urge Spanish govt to suspend arm trade with Israel

Tens of thousands protesters hit the streets of over 100 Spanish cities over the weekend urging more action from their government in solidarity with Palestinians citing South Africa's case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In Madrid, up to 50,000 people turned out to the demonstration, organizers estimated. Palestinian and South African flags were seen on the streets of the capital, while the participants chanted "Not in our name, not with my money," "Israel murders, Europe sponsors," and "We want to ask Pedro Sanchez how many children have to be killed to break with criminal Zionism."

The demonstration participants also called for suspension of arms sales with Israel. While the scale of the Spain-Israel arms trade is not fully known to the public, Centre Delas think tank claimed that in 2023, Spain bought $1 billion worth of weapons from Israel.

Thousands also rallied across the country: in Seville, Malaga, Granada, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Murcia and Palma - marking the biggest pro-Palestinian protest the country has seen since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

