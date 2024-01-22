'Never again': Huge protests against far-right continue in Germany

Hundreds of thousands of people took the streets across Germany this weekend as the nation enters a second week of protests against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Around 100,000 gathered outside the Bundestag in Berlin alone, said the police, with up to 200,000 counted by the organizers in Bavaria's Munich. Significant turnout was also reported in the cities that represent traditional the AfD voting strongholds in eastern Germany, like Leipzig and Dresden.

Participants held posters saying "Never again 1933" and "Stop nazism, strengthen democracy."

The series of demonstrations follows a report by an investigative outlet Correctiv that revealed that members of the AfD as well as the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the main opposition party, met with right-wing extremists in Potsdam earlier in November. The discussion outlined their plan for "remigration" - a far-right euphemism for the expulsion of immigrants and minorities.

Leading German politicians including the nation's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who joined one of the demonstrations, said any plan to expel immigrants or citizens constitutes "an attack against our democracy, and in turn, on all of us."

The AfD, polling second in nationwide surveys, confirmed its members' presence at the meeting in question but denied that its remigration proposals include naturalized German citizens.

