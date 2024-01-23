Turkish Parliament approves Sweden's NATO membership bid

The Turkish parliament has voted to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid, marking a crucial step in the Nordic country's accession process.

Of the 346 members of parliament who cast their votes, 287 were in favor of Sweden's NATO membership, while 55 voted against it. Four members abstained from voting.

This parliamentary approval follows the Foreign Affairs Commission's endorsement of Sweden's bid last month, representing the second step in Turkey's ratification process. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan now has the authority to sign the protocol into law, signaling a positive momentum for Sweden's NATO membership.

"AFP PHOTO /HANDOUT/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE"

The decision by the Turkish parliament removes a significant obstacle for Sweden's entry into the military alliance, leaving Hungary as the only member state that has not yet given its approval. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Tuesday that he has extended an invitation to his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, to visit Hungary for negotiations on the terms of Sweden's accession.