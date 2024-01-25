Antisemitic acts in France increase fourfold in 2023 - report

Antisemitic acts in France quadrupled over 2023 in comparison to the previous year, said the Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF). Based on the figures from the French Interior Ministry and a French-Jewish security watchdog, CRIF counted 1,676 antisemitic acts in 2023, while 2022 saw 436 of such incidents.

The authors of the report link the spike with the October 7 attack and the following Israel-Hamas war.

Almost 60% of the attacks are said to have involved physical violence, threatening words or menacing gestures. The acts have reportedly been committed in 95 out of 101 departments of France.

13% of the antisemitic acts were registered at schools, said the report.

“We are witnessing a rejuvenation of the perpetrators of antisemitic acts. Schools are no longer a sanctuary of the Republic,” stated CRIF.

France is home to the world’s largest Jewish community after Israel and the United States.

"Antisemitism had already been here before, the [October 7] attack on Israel was just a spark," said the CRIF President Yonathan Arfi. Speaking at France2 TV channel, he called for more active condemnation of antisemitic acts.

France's Holocaust survivors in November joined young Jewish activists outside the Paris Holocaust memorial to voice the alarm about increasing antisemitic hate speech, graffiti and abuse linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

Hundreds of thousands - including high-rank officials and other political leaders - joined the march against antisemitism in Paris back in November as well.

