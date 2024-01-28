Environmental protesters throw soup at Mona Lisa in call for food security

In a bold act of protest for "healthy and sustainable food," environmental activists threw soup at the iconic Mona Lisa, housed in the Louvre in central Paris.

The incident, orchestrated by a group called Riposte Alimentaire (Food Counterattack), aimed to draw attention to the need for food security reform.

The 16th Century masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, one of the world's most renowned artworks, is encased in protective glass, ensuring it remains unharmed. Video footage captured the moment two female protesters, wearing "food counterattack" T-shirts, hurled liquid at the glass shield, emphasizing their demand for the right to nutritious and sustainable food.

Standing defiantly in front of the painting, the protesters questioned the priorities between art and the fundamental right to healthy food. They criticized the current agricultural system, stating, "Your agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work."

Museum security swiftly intervened, placing black screens in front of the protesters before evacuating the room. The Louvre confirmed that the painting, protected by glass, suffered no damage during the incident.

Riposte Alimentaire released a statement on social media, explaining that the protest aimed to integrate "food into the general social security system." The group argued that the existing food model stigmatizes the most vulnerable and fails to respect the fundamental right to food. As a solution, they called for the distribution of a monthly food card worth $162 to citizens.

The Louvre condemned the act, describing Riposte Alimentaire as an environmental movement. The museum reported that the protesters sprayed pumpkin soup on the painting around 10:00 local time (09:00 GMT). The affected room, Salle des Etats, was evacuated and later reopened to visitors at 11:30 after cleaning.

France's Minister for Culture, Rachida Dati, denounced the incident, asserting that "no cause" justifies targeting the Mona Lisa. She emphasized that the painting, as part of the nation's heritage, belongs to future generations.

This act of protest follows recent demonstrations by farmers in Paris, addressing concerns over rising fuel costs and demanding simplified regulations.

The Mona Lisa, behind safety glass since the 1950s after a visitor damaged it with acid, has been the target of previous incidents, including a 2022 episode where an activist threw cake, urging people to "think of the Earth."

The Louvre plans to file a complaint regarding this latest incident, emphasizing its commitment to preserving invaluable artworks for generations to come.