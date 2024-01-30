British police arrested a man for a “racially-aggravated affray” at a Kosher supermarket in north London, allegedly attempting to start an argument on the Israel-Palestinian conflict and then brandishing a knife.

Shomrim security response volunteers arrived within minutes, the police a short while later and arrested the suspect who had already fled to a nearby building and changed clothes, but was identified by the first responders at the scene.

“At 13:27 there was a phone call to the Shomrim hotline. A male at a shop in Hamilton road, called “Kay’s local,” was waving a knife around after attempting to start an argument with staff and shoppers about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” a spokesperson for the volunteer group told i24NEWS.

“They refused to take part and when he drew the knife. People tried to expel him with a trolley as seen in the videos online,” he explained. “It is a shop used by Orthodox Jews. Most using it are Jews. Predominantly orthodox area, visibly Jewish people.”

Once the suspect left the scene, the Shomrim volunteers followed but did not enter the building in which the suspect fled, surrounding the area until the police arrived.

“Suspect left the premises after changing shoes and hoodie and putting on a Jalabia [traditional Muslim clothing] to enable him to leave undetected. But he didn’t change the trousers and his face has been seen already,” the Shomrim spokesperson described the arrest.

“When the police arrived with two officers, Shomrim pointed him out and he was detained by police and two Shomrim volunteers. Police then searched the address and found the knife inside,” the spokesperson concluded.

The Metropolitan Police posted about the incident on X, “a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and racially-aggravated affray. He was taken into custody.”

“There were no reports of any injuries,” the statement added. “The incident is not being treated as terror-related.”

“I know this incident will cause concern in the community,” Met Police Inspector Scott Barden-Marshall stated, amid a dramatic increase of antisemitism in the UK, Europe, and across the world.