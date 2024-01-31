'Suspected dangerous object' found near Israeli embassy in Sweden - report

Personnel from Israel's diplomatic mission to Sweden located a suspicious object in vicinity of the embassy building, and the national bomb protection squad is on site, according to the local SVT channel.

According to the report, 10 police cars were already at the embassy and were cordoning off the area. An investigation was also opened into "gross destruction" of public danger.

"It has been found in the vicinity of the embassy, ​​but outside the embassy area," police spokesperson Rebecca Landberg was quoted by SVT.

The spokesperson stated there was no danger to the public at that time, and no other details were immediately available.

In December 2023, European authorities arrested a number of terrorists "acting in Hamas's name" throughout northern Europe, particularly Sweden's neighboring Denmark.

Verbal antisemitism and anti-Semitic attacks in general have drastically increased across the European continent since Hamas-led October 7 attack, which erupted into a war in Gaza.