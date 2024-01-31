English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

'Suspected dangerous object' found near Israeli embassy in Sweden - report

The Swedish police's national bomb protection squad is reportedly on site, with at least 10 vehicles and officers cordoning off the area

i24NEWS
2 min read
A view of the city in Stockholm, Sweden.
A view of the city in Stockholm, Sweden.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Personnel from Israel's diplomatic mission to Sweden located a suspicious object in vicinity of the embassy building, and the national bomb protection squad is on site, according to the local SVT channel.

According to the report, 10 police cars were already at the embassy and were cordoning off the area. An investigation was also opened into "gross destruction" of public danger.

"It has been found in the vicinity of the embassy, ​​but outside the embassy area," police spokesperson Rebecca Landberg was quoted by SVT.

The spokesperson stated there was no danger to the public at that time, and no other details were immediately available.

Video poster

In December 2023, European authorities arrested a number of terrorists "acting in Hamas's name" throughout northern Europe, particularly Sweden's neighboring  Denmark

Verbal antisemitism and anti-Semitic attacks in general have drastically increased across the European continent since Hamas-led October 7 attack, which erupted into a war in Gaza.

This article received 0 comments